SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 193.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 119,822.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPHY opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

