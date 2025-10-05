SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Short Interest Up 215.3% in September

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 169,300 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the August 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFIV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 466,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 537.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EFIV stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $64.31.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

