SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & USData (OTCMKTS:USDC) Critical Contrast

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) and USData (OTCMKTS:USDC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SS&C Technologies and USData, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 6 1 2.89 USData 0 0 0 0 0.00

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $97.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given SS&C Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than USData.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 13.34% 18.92% 6.74% USData N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares SS&C Technologies and USData’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.9% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of USData shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and USData”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.88 billion 3.65 $760.50 million $3.19 27.55 USData N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than USData.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats USData on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

About USData

(Get Free Report)

USDATA Corp. operates as an independent, global supplier of industrial automation software tools, applications, and consulting services designed to provide businesses with the knowledge and control needed to perfect the products they produce and the processes they manage. USDATA Corp. develops, markets, and supports component-based software products for customers requiring enterprise-wide, open solutions for the industrial automation markets. These software products provide customers real-time computer applications that enable interactive, dynamic, and graphical interfaces to industrial operations. These applications collect, consolidate, and communicate information about an automated process, typically drawn from complex operating sources or from multiple sites throughout an enterprise; and enable the user to interact with and control critical processes. The real-time information provided by its products is intended to enable customers to reduce operating costs, improve product quality, and increase overall throughput and productivity. USDATA’s FactoryLink is a process knowledge and control solution where as its Xfactory is a product knowledge and control software product. It serves customers in a variety of industries, including chemical, oil and gas, food, beverage, automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, electronics, transportation, and other industries. These customers are located in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company sells its products and services to end customers and systems integrators through distributors, original equipment manufacturer relationships, and direct sales. USDATA Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.