St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,900 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STJ. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,650 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,410 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,210 to GBX 1,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,075 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,515.

St. James’s Place Trading Up 0.7%

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,291.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,127.17. The company has a market cap of £6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,369.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 715.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts predict that St. James’s Place will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current year.

About St. James’s Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

