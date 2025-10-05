Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Receives $223.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115,200. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $606,179.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,741.40. This trade represents a 26.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,179 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Standex International by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 866,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,642,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Standex International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $214.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average is $169.79. Standex International has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $222.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.Standex International’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

