State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 670 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 140,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.38. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

