Stuart Lewis Acquires 607 Shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lewis bought 607 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £3,186.75.

Stuart Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Stuart Lewis purchased 170 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 530 per share, for a total transaction of £901.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 548 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 528.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 501.37. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 329.90 and a 1 year high of GBX 565.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.33.

About NatWest Group

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

