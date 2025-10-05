Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

