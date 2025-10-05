Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $5,882,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,030,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,288,289.66. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $226,840.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,841 shares of company stock valued at $13,361,449. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

