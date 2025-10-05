T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Rating Increased to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.28 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 308,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

