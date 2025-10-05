Tanager Wealth Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0%

GOOG opened at $246.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

