Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Devices in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 6.1%

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.97. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAYD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in Taylor Devices by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

