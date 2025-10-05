Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $12.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 4,345,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 3,728,293 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $646,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,006,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,797.97. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 156.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 51.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 78.44% and a negative net margin of 1,144.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

