TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1,652.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 533,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 502,678 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 50.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 123,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

