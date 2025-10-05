TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Real Matters from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.41.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$7.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.99. The stock has a market cap of C$557.59 million, a PE ratio of -125.85, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.25. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.

