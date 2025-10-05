TD Securities Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KXS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$221.43.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.1%

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

TSE:KXS opened at C$183.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 213.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$190.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$188.92. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$149.96 and a 1-year high of C$212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In related news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.00, for a total value of C$1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,000. This represents a 81.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Andrew William Robert Bell sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.18, for a total value of C$53,124.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$370,712.42. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,206. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.