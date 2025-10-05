Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 395 to GBX 460 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 470 to GBX 495 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 468.33.

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 448.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 394.07. The stock has a market cap of £29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,908.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 310.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 456.60.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 2nd. The retailer reported GBX 15.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesco will post 27.374848 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

