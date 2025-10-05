Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTEK. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 54.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

