Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tharimmune in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

THAR stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Tharimmune has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.07% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

