The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Position Boosted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,093,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,627,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,264,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,116,000 after acquiring an additional 667,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,125,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,492,000 after acquiring an additional 436,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:BK opened at $106.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

