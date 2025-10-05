The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.77.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday. TD Securities initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

