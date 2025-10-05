Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $210.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.76). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.93% and a negative net margin of 828.22%.The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 113,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.