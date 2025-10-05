Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – October 3rd

IREN, Cipher Mining, Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, and Cleanspark are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, large Bitcoin holdings, or provision of related hardware and services. By investing in these equities, stock market participants can gain regulated, indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

