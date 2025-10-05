TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,406 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,247,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,780,000 after purchasing an additional 665,620 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,737,000 after acquiring an additional 318,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $20,580,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $69.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

