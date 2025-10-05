Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives $45.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.65.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TRML shares. Truist Financial lowered Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th.
Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Tourmaline Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
