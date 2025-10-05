TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Raised to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TPG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.07.

TPG Stock Up 3.8%

TPG stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TPG has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $495.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.57 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,242.11%.

Insider Activity at TPG

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $101,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,570.24. This trade represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPG by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in TPG by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TPG by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 481,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

