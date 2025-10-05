Trimble Inc. $TRMB Holdings Decreased by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 592.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Trimble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,881 shares of company stock worth $19,066,393 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.65. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

