Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $30.44.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This is a boost from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $24,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,097,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,731,000 after purchasing an additional 844,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2,463.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 802,663 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $15,179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 741.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 264,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

