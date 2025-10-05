Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,756 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 45,872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $31.75 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

