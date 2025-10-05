Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,147,000 after purchasing an additional 408,202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 146,818 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 297,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 127,861 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,120,000 after purchasing an additional 85,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,825,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $92.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

