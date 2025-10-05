Truist Financial Corp Buys 102,161 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,635,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,070 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 505,519.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,573,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after buying an additional 6,571,759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,804 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,606,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,173,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,170,000 after acquiring an additional 834,478 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

