Truist Financial Corp Buys 263 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after buying an additional 157,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after buying an additional 289,579 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 577,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,319,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $380.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $382.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.55.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.