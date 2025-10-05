Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,227 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $336.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $340.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.25.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

