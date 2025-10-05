Truist Financial Corp Buys 50,672 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

