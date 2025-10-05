Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,702 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 175.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $394.12 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $285.13 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

