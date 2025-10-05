Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.69.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

