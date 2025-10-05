Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,001 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.19.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

