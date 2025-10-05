Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF $RPV

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

