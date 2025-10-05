Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,312,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,558,000 after buying an additional 245,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $453.47 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.