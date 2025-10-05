Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,677 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,366,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 107,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $43.95.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

