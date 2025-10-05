Truist Financial Corp Has $10.35 Million Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 252.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 104.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $443,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $115,375. This trade represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,254,950. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

