Truist Financial Corp Has $10.53 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 87,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BOND opened at $93.21 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.