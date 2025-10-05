Truist Financial Corp Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 129.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $3,742,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $37,563,056. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,704 shares of company stock worth $12,206,910 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.26. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.