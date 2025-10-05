Truist Financial Corp Has $12.51 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,499 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of F5 worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in F5 by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,963.84. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,796,542 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of F5 stock opened at $324.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.24 and a 12-month high of $337.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.35.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

