Truist Financial Corp Has $12.67 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,841,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after buying an additional 1,151,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,002,000 after buying an additional 754,796 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 145,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average is $156.61. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.69 and a twelve month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.52.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

