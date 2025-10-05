Truist Financial Corp Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

