Truist Financial Corp Has $13.93 Million Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Equifax to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

Equifax Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $236.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $294.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

