Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,497 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 320,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.76.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.