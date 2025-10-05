Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $195.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.93.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.