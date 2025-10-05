Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF $HTAB

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 3.26% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $19.15 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.